Maroon 5 Announce 2018 North American Tour

By Jon Wiederhorn

Maroon 5 will launch their 2018 world tour on May 30 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. Dates run through October 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tickets will be available starting November 4 at 10 a.m. local time. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets via a pre-sale that begins October 30 at noon local time and runs through November 3 at 10 p.m.

Fans who buy tickets online between October 30 and November 10 will receive a physical or digital copy of the Maroon 5’s sixth album Red Pill Blues, which comes out November 3.

Red Bill Blues was executive produced by J. Kash and Adam Levine, and features guest appearances by SZA, Julia Michaels, A$AP Rocky and LunchMoney Lewis. The album will come in a standard 10-track edition and a deluxe version.

Check out the band’s full itinerary below.

5/30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

6/1 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

6/2 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

6/4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

6/7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

6/9 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

6/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6/12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

6/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

6/16 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

6/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

9/7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/9 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

9/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

9/13 – St Louis, MO @ ScottTrade Center

9/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

9/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

9/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

9/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

9/22 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

9/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

9/25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

9/27 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

9/30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/2 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/4 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/6 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/7 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/10 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

