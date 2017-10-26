Hall Road Construction Ends Friday But Traffic Lives On FOREVER

By Julia
According to Macomb Daily, The Michigan Department of Transportation announced today that the year one of two in their construction project will be wrapped up Friday and all four lanes of traffic will remain open.

The first leg of the project, M-53 to Garfield will reach completion this year with the second leg of Garfield to Romeo Plank will begin in 2018.

However, let’s be serious… Hall Road traffic will require you to leave an hour early when you live 10 minutes away… because Hall Road.

