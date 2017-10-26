Eminem Reveals Album Title Revival With Genius Marketing Campaign

(WWJ) Is Eminem leading fans to discover the name of his album through a complicated scavenger hunt involving a fake medication? Many think so.

Here are the clues: Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg posted a photo of what looks like an ad for a medication Revival — but close observers can see the “E” in the billboard ad is anything but average. It’s backward, and in the typical font Eminem uses.

Holy sh*t. Did Paul Rosenberg just reveal the name of Eminem's new album in the most mind-blowing way possible? https://t.co/mjD0OFv1ji pic.twitter.com/pkeUrb2wkL — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 25, 2017

If you call the phone number for the alleged medication, it opens a voicemail that uses keywords from Eminem’s songs and plays an instrumental, Muzak version of “I Need a Doctor.”

Yo Eminem’s new album is going to be Revival I think I or marketing genius call this number and hear background 🎼 playing. 1-800–243-8738 pic.twitter.com/3VV58Ejh3J — oscar sandoval (@ninersfan1965) October 26, 2017

A full version of the ad can be seen online HERE.

And a website for the medication is obviously tongue in cheek. It calls Revival “music to your ears.”

“You should discuss the potential benefits and risks of REVIVAL with your doctor or clergyman. REVIVAL is a non-narcotic medication intended for daily use that can be taken with or without food,” the site says. Side effects of Revival are listed as sweaty palms, light leggedness and brain damage.

Is it a shady marketing gimmick or is it genius? You decide.