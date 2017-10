By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Demi Lovato is taking her act on the road in 2018.

Special guest DJ Khaled will support the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer as she performs at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, March 13. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Lovato is touring in support of her sixth sutdio album, Tell Me You Love Me, which recently debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.