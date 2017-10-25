McDonald's, Monopoly, Video

This Man Went To Extreme Lengths To Win At McDonald’s Monopoly

(Source: YouTube/Furious Pete)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — McDonald’s Monopoly can cause a frenzy with customers trying to win the grand prize.

Well, it’s back in Canada and it’s giving customers a chance to win prizes such as SUVs, plane tickets and snowmobiles (Canada, ya know?).

There’s also a ton of smaller prizes, like free food and gift cards.  McDonald’s says there is a 1 in 5 chance of winning every time you play.

One Canadian man decided to put these odds to the test by ordering a whopping 100 large fries at once.  Even the McDonald’s employee was shocked.

The logic behind this is that since each large fry and medium or large drink comes with two game stamps, that amounted to 202 chances to win.

“Furious Pete” was expecting to win at least 40 prizes, based on the assumption the odds were based on the number of stamps.

As the video shows, it didn’t end as well as he had hoped.

After an intense look at the rules, it seems that only the food prize has a 1 in 5 chance of being won.

Pete ended up spending  $340.68 on McDonald’s just to win a few free burgers.

 

