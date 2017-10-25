Selena Gomez and Marshmello Team for ‘Wolves’

"I've been running through the jungle, I've been running with the wolves."
Filed Under: Marshmello, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Marshello have teamed for the new track “Wolves.”

Related: Selena Gomez Praises Demi Lovato’s ‘Simply Complicated’ Documentary

“I’ve been running through the jungle, I’ve been running with the wolves,” Gomez sings on the hook. “To get to you, to get to you.”

While Gomez has been teasing a colorful music video featuring her hanging out with Marshmello and even sporting her own custom Marshmello helmet, that visual is currently only available on Spotify. The singer has also shared the song via an audio-only clip.

Listen to the new collaborative track below.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live