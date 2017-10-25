Hate Slurping? Give Someone This Noise-Canceling Fork

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — We’ve all been guilty of slurping when eating pasta or ramen.

If you are someone who just can’t stand the sound of some people enjoying their food, then there’s a new invention to make others bend at your will.

Japan’s Nissin, the original food producer behind instant ramen, has created the Otohiko fork. It’s a noise-canceling for that covers up the sound of noisy slurping.

But it’s a lot more than that. Let us try to explain.

The high-tech fork has senors that detect surrounding sounds of slurping, at which point it sends a signal to a user’s Smartphone to play other sounds, like music or white noise. Those sounds are supposed to be soother than slurping.

Apparently, based on the promotional video, the fork is meant to keep peace on earth.

The company is producing 5,000 of these $130 forks.

The Next Web has dubbed the fork “the dumbest gadget of 2017.”