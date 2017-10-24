Detroit Clothing Company For Short Men Gets $150K on Shark Tank

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: 98 second scoop, business, clothes, Detroit, jess' scoop, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show, shark tank
(iStock)

Everybody has heard of the show Shark Tank, right? The one that has people believing their highdea could make them millions.

Well two guys from Detroit got $150K for their business startup on the show recently, thanks to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The Detroiters  Steven Mazur and Eric Huang own a clothing store called Ash and Erie that specializes in clothes for shorter guys…. like under 5’8″ short.

They made their pitch by wearing a normal sized shirt and then ripping it off to show off the Ash & Erie shirt, a perfect fit for shorter guys. They’ll be using the investment to help build their company, which will sell shirts, jeans, dress shirts, flannels, and more!

Check out their online store here.

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live