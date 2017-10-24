Detroit Clothing Company For Short Men Gets $150K on Shark Tank

Everybody has heard of the show Shark Tank, right? The one that has people believing their highdea could make them millions.

Well two guys from Detroit got $150K for their business startup on the show recently, thanks to Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The Detroiters Steven Mazur and Eric Huang own a clothing store called Ash and Erie that specializes in clothes for shorter guys…. like under 5’8″ short.

They made their pitch by wearing a normal sized shirt and then ripping it off to show off the Ash & Erie shirt, a perfect fit for shorter guys. They’ll be using the investment to help build their company, which will sell shirts, jeans, dress shirts, flannels, and more!

Check out their online store here.