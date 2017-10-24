Baby Hippo Photobombs Couple’s Engagement

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — You spend weeks planning the perfect proposal, only to be upstaged by a baby hippopotamus when you finally pop the question.

But it sounds like they were pretty happy to have company.

According to The Telegraph, Nick Kelble and his girlfriend Hayley Roll have been followers of Fiona the hippo at the Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo since she was born — so they were happy to share the special moment with her on October 8.

Roll posted the photo on her Instagram page, with the caption “We’re so happy Fiona could be there on our special day.”

We're so happy Fiona could be there on our special day ❤ here's to many more years of going to zoos with you 😙 @cincinnatizoo #cincinnatizoo #fionathehippo #fionafix #keepingupwiththekelbles #cincyzoopic A post shared by Hayley Roll (@hayley_roll) on Oct 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Roll told the Daily Buzz that the couple had gone to the zoo for their one-year anniversary, and Fiona was in the window.

“Nick, my boyfriend, and I were waiting in line to get our photo taken with Fiona and I gave my cell phone to someone to take the photo and when I turned back around, Nick was on one knee proposing,” she said.

Fiona has had to fight to survive after being born six weeks premature on January 24. She weighed 29 pounds when she was born, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for Nile hippos. The normal range is 55-120 pounds.

No word yet if Fiona will attend the ceremony.