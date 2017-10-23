What’s Coming, Going From Netflix In November

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(AMP) — There’s only a few weeks left to enjoy Ted’s various failed relationships as Netflix is preparing to dump “How I Met Your Mother” from its catalog.
Here’s what’s coming and going from the online streaming service in November.
Available Nov. 1
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
Available Nov. 2
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 3
Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 4
Williams
Available Nov. 5
The Homesman
The Veil
Available Nov. 6
The Dinner
Available Nov. 7
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Journey Is the Destination
Available Nov. 10
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady Dynamite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mea Culpa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 12
Long Time Running
Available Nov. 13
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Available Nov. 14
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok
Available Nov. 15
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Available Nov. 16
9
Available Nov. 17
A Christmas Prince — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s The Punisher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 20
Piranha
Available Nov. 21
Beat Bugs: All Together Now — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saving Capitalism — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ
Available Nov. 22
Cherry Pop
Godless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers
Available Nov. 23
Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 24
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontier: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Nov. 27
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
Available Nov. 28
Glitch: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Morning Call: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen Of Spain
Available Nov. 29
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
Available Nov. 30
The Details
Winning
LAST CALL
Leaving Nov. 1
Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta
Leaving Nov. 3
Do I Sound Gay?
Leaving Nov. 5
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High
Leaving Nov. 8
The Heartbreak Kid
Leaving Nov. 11
Goosebumps
Leaving Nov. 13
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving Nov. 15
Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here
Leaving Nov. 16
Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
The Break-Up
Leaving Nov. 17
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know
Leaving Nov. 22
The Warlords
Leaving Nov. 25
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Nov. 30
Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler