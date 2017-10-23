What’s Coming, Going From Netflix In November

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — There’s only a few weeks left to enjoy Ted’s various failed relationships as Netflix is preparing to dump “How I Met Your Mother” from its catalog.

Here’s what’s coming and going from the online streaming service in November.

Available Nov. 1

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

Available Nov. 2

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 3

Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 4

Williams

Available Nov. 5

The Homesman

The Veil

Available Nov. 6

The Dinner

Available Nov. 7

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Journey Is the Destination

Available Nov. 10

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mea Culpa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 12

Long Time Running

Available Nov. 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Available Nov. 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hickok

Available Nov. 15

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Available Nov. 16

9

Available Nov. 17

A Christmas Prince — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longmire: Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s The Punisher — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 20

Piranha

Available Nov. 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ

Available Nov. 22

Cherry Pop

Godless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby

Tracers

Available Nov. 23

Deep

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 24

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Nov. 27

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

Available Nov. 28

Glitch: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Morning Call: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen Of Spain

Available Nov. 29

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

Available Nov. 30

The Details

Winning

LAST CALL

Leaving Nov. 1

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

Leaving Nov. 3

Do I Sound Gay?

Leaving Nov. 5

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

Leaving Nov. 8

The Heartbreak Kid

Leaving Nov. 11

Goosebumps

Leaving Nov. 13

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

Leaving Nov. 15

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

Leaving Nov. 16

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

The Break-Up

Leaving Nov. 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know

Leaving Nov. 22

The Warlords

Leaving Nov. 25

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Nov. 30

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler