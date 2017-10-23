Meek Mill Does a Trampoline Flip at Philadelphia 76ers Game: Watch

Maybe the team would have benefited from Mill's help on the court.
Photo: Robin Marchant / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Meek Mill watched as the Sixer Dunk Squad practiced flips on an apparatus in the tunnels of the Wells Fargo Center before the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Boston Celtics on Friday (Oct. 20).

After several of the professionals took the trampoline, the rapper decided to give it a shot and landing a successful front flip.

Maybe Philadelphia would have benefited from Mill’s help on the court. Boston won the game 102-92.

Check out Meek Mills’ impressive athleticism below:

I ain’t scared 😂😂😂 and I’m fried off the 19 lol

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

