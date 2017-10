By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Pennywise may have been banished by the kids in “IT,” but if these engagement photos are any indication, the clown might have moved his haunting game to outside Derry.

Twitter user Jesse McLaren shared how his sister asked him to take her engagement photos.

Then in the ultimate brother move, he decided to photoshop Pennywise into each photo.

My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017

“Countdown until she notices,” he captioned the picture.

In short, never trust a sibling to take your wedding photos.