Justin Bieber’s Tattoo Artist Details the Pop Star’s New Ink

By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Bieber surprised his legion of fans over the weekend (Oct. 21) by revealing a massive new tattoo that covers most of his torso.

The artist responsible for the pop star’s giant new tat, Bang Bang, broke down how it all came together over three days in Beverly Hills during an interview with E!.

“We added two angels, one on each side,” Bang Bang detailed. “Below each one, they’re dominating the evil. Whenever I do an epic piece, there needs to be the positive and negative. There needs to be a balance…visually there needs to be contrast. Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other.”

“It’s symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang,” Bang Bang continued. “I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery. The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians. I was trying to make it super meaningful and not scattered.”

The artist explained how the tattoo came together over text message, with the singer looking to do something about the “mustache” on his stomach.

“He said he has a mustache on his belly, referring to the eagle, and it just needed more around it so it wasn’t so isolated and floating in the middle of his stomach,” Bang Bang laughed. “I don’t know why he thought it looked like a mustache. Maybe one of his friends told him that.”

Fans who think that Bieber now has enough ink on his body, think again. There’s more to come.

“I’m coming back soon,” Bang Bang promised. “I did the bottom half of his front but still need to do the top.”

Check out Bieber’s new ink below.

