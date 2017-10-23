DJ Khaled’s Son Had the Most Extravagant 1st Birthday Party Ever

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s no secret that DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd, has been living a most charmed life during his first few months of existence.

To mark the occasion of Asahd’s first birthday, DJ Khaled threw an outrageously over the top extravaganza at club LIV inside Miami’s Fountainbleu Hotel and hosted by none less than Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The jungle-themed party was presented by Tot Living by Haute Living, with young Asahd perched atop a throne as the “king of the jungle” (via E!).

Guests were entertained by live dancers dressed as jungle animals, and a “baby valet” where youngsters could take a spin in pint-sized versions of luxury cars.

Among those in attendance included Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, Fat Joe’s wife Lorena Cartagena and daughter, Kardashian associate Jonathan Cheban and more.

The party was also a benefit, with Khaled asking that guests make a donation to UNICEF.

See video clips and images from the incredible party below.

@asahdkhaled THE 👑!! HAPPY BDAY !! I love you I'm am so proud of you !!!!!! Thank you for being my son ! THANK YOU GOD ! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:34am PDT