Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi Tease New Collaboration

Lovato shared a photo, in which she's in full makeup, and costume and captioned the shot “Music Video Shoot.”
Filed Under: Demi Lovato, luis fonsi
Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Desiree Navarro / FilmMagic / WireImage Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Demi Lovato and Puerto Rican singer/songwriter Luis Fonsi have confirmed that they’ve been working on something together. Both Lovato and Fonsi took to Instagram over the weekend to hint about a music video they shot.

Related: Selena Gomez Praises Demi Lovato’s ‘Simply Complicated’ Documentary

First, Lovato shared a photo, in which she’s in full makeup and costume. She captioned the shot “Music Video Shoot,” to which Fonsi commented, “What happened, Demi?”

Shortly after, the “Despacito” singer posted a photograph from the set writing, “It’s a wrap,” with a video camera emoji and Lovato responded, “Hello Fonsi.”

When the collboartive track and video will be released remains to be seen.

Check out both posts below.

Music video shoot ☺️

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Finished! It’s a wrap 🎥

A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live