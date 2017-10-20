‘Veep’ Stars Lip Sync Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ for Julia Louis-Dreyfus

By Scott T. Sterling

Veep co-stars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons made a video of themselves lip syncing Katy Perry’s “Roar” in a show of support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus as she battles breast cancer.

“How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Twitter, posting the clip.

“Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f—ing around here,” Louis-Dreyfus declared on Instagram after her second round of chemotherapy. “I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR,” she added, thanking her Veep co-stars and Perry.

