The Reason Why KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter Is Mind Blowing

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(AMP) — There’s usually no rhyme or reason why corporate accounts follow certain people on Twitter.
However, Kentucky Fried Chicken has a very important reason for only following 11 people when it has over 1 million followers.
So who do they follow? KFC’s Twitter account follows five former Spice Girls and six men called Herb.
Do you get it? It’s a clever reference to KFC’s Original Recipe made up of 11 ‘herbs and spices.’
It has blown the collective mind of Twitter.
Well played, Colonel Sanders.