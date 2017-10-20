The Reason Why KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter Is Mind Blowing

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — There’s usually no rhyme or reason why corporate accounts follow certain people on Twitter.

However, Kentucky Fried Chicken has a very important reason for only following 11 people when it has over 1 million followers.

So who do they follow? KFC’s Twitter account follows five former Spice Girls and six men called Herb.

Do you get it? It’s a clever reference to KFC’s Original Recipe made up of 11 ‘herbs and spices.’

It has blown the collective mind of Twitter.

.@KFC follows 11 people. Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb. 11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this. — Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017

the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE. — Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017

It's over. Twitter has peaked. Shut it down — Fernando 👻💀🦇🕷🎃 (@Archon_Infinite) October 20, 2017

Well played, Colonel Sanders.