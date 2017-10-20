KFC, Followers, Twitter, Mind Blowing, 11, Herbs, Spices, Spice Girls

The Reason Why KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter Is Mind Blowing

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — There’s usually no rhyme or reason why corporate accounts follow certain people on Twitter.

However, Kentucky Fried Chicken has a very important reason for only following 11 people when it has over 1 million followers.

So who do they follow? KFC’s Twitter account follows five former Spice Girls and six men called Herb.

capture8 The Reason Why KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter Is Mind Blowing

(Source: Twitter/KFC)

Do you get it? It’s a clever reference to KFC’s Original Recipe made up of 11 ‘herbs and spices.’

It has blown the collective mind of Twitter.

Well played, Colonel Sanders.

giphy 2 The Reason Why KFC Only Follows 11 People On Twitter Is Mind Blowing

(Source: Giphy)

 

 

 

 

