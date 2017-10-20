Niall Horan Shares Acoustic Version of ‘Flicker’ Title Track

Photo: David Needleman

By Scott T. Sterling

Former One Direction star Niall Horan is celebrating the release of his solo debut, Flicker, which debuted today (Oct. 20).

Among the flurry of promotion, Horan has shared an acoustic version of the album’s title track.

The stripped-down take finds Horan performing the bittersweet track accompanied by a pianist and violinist in a studio setting.

“Flicker (Acoustic)” is one of two bonus tracks that come with the exclusive Target edition of Flicker, which also boasts a poster and alternative cover.

