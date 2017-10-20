Chipotle: $3 Burritos On Halloween

Apparently Chipotle feels they need to win some of their customers back, and they know just how to do it. All day on halloween, Chipotle’s nation wide are offering $3 “Boorito’s” to anyone who comes in with a halloween costume on.

$3 burritos not enough to win your heart? They’re also offering a sweepstakes for free burritos for a year. They posted the details in a tweet:

Text BOORITO to 888222 by 10/31 to enter. Official rules: https://t.co/1HmW7QfVfH pic.twitter.com/pyVG8XE7xk — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) October 16, 2017

alright g2g – gotta get a few burner phones to make sure I win this one….

best of luck!

