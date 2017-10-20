Chipotle: $3 Burritos On Halloween

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Chipotle, Food, Twitter
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 05: Guacamole sits on a dish at a Chipotle restaurant on March 5, 2014 in Miami, Florida. The Mexican fast food chain is reported to have tossed around the idea that it would temporarily suspend sales of guacamole due to an increase in food costs. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Apparently Chipotle feels they need to win some of their customers back, and they know just how to do it. All day on halloween, Chipotle’s nation wide are offering $3 “Boorito’s” to anyone who comes in with a halloween costume on.

$3 burritos not enough to win your heart? They’re also offering a sweepstakes for free burritos for a year. They posted the details in a tweet:

alright g2g – gotta get a few burner phones to make sure I win this one….

best of luck!

Listen Live