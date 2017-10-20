Child Appropriately Freaks Out When Seeing Unexpectedly Evil Unicorn Toy [VIDEO]

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — A little boy has learned one of life’s tough lessons: Not every toy is your friend.

In a Facebook video posted Wednesday, Jessica Mags surprises her son with a not-so-friendly plush unicorn.

The unicorn looks harmless with its faint smile, but once pressed on its back, the smile disappears and it turns into a sharp-toothed angry animal.

Mags’ son looks excited to get the toy at first, but the excitement turned into fear once his mom showed the toy’s angry side.

The boy didn’t know what he was in for.

No worries though — Jessica says her son is fine and that he laughed it off.