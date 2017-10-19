Taylor Swift Teases New Single ‘Gorgeous’

Filed Under: Taylor Swift
Photo: Gary Miller / Film Magic / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Taylor Swift fans won’t have to wait long to hear her next single.

Related: Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Video in London 

Swift hit social media today (Oct. 19) to share a tease for her next new song, “Gorgeous,” which will be released tonight at midnight.

The short teaser clip reveals a heavily ’80s-inspired synth bass line and what sounds like a toddler saying the song’s title.

Swift’s new album Reputation, is set for release on Nov. 10. Check out the latest tease below.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live