Taco Bell Test Kit Kat Quesadilla

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — From the “Doritos Locos Tacos” to the “Naked Egg Taco,” Taco Bell has tried it all.

They now are getting into the dessert game.

The fast food chain is reportedly testing a new Kit Kat-filled quesadilla called the “Kit Kat Chocoladilla” at select locations in Wisconsin.

They’re also testing new Vanilla Iced Coffee in the same area, according to BrandEating.com.

The Kit Kat Chocoladilla features melted chocolate and Kit Kat pieces folded in a grilled flour tortilla.

No word on if it will be offered at other locations.