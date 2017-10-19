Snickers, New, Flavors, Fiery, Espresso, Hunger, Candy Bars

Snickers Unveils Three New Flavors To Better Satisfy Hunger

(Source: Flickr/Tim)

(AMP) — If hunger makes you irritable, wimpy or indecisive and you believe the ad campaign, Snickers’ three new limited edition flavors may be for you.

Snickers has unveiled three new limited edition flavors – Espresso, Fiery and Salty & Sweet – all at the same time, a first for the brand.

The new candy bars have everything fans love about Snickers – peanuts and caramel covered in milk chocolate, but now the new ones will have a new flavor-infused nougat – espresso, hot pepper or salted caramel flavor.

Each Hunger Bar will feature a hunger symptom on the outside of the packaging that the flavor can directly solve:

  • Espresso = Irritable
  • Fiery = Wimpy
  • Salty & Sweet = Indecisive

Fans will be able to find the limited edition flavored candy bars nationwide beginning June 2018.

