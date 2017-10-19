Nick Jonas Talks About Demi’s ‘Ruin The Friendship’, Joes’ Engagement, and More!

Just an average day.

“Julia, Nick Jonas is going to be calling you tonight.”

Immediate reaction:

Lolllllll @nickjonas is calling into my show tonight! HOW DO I PROPOSE A MARRIAGE OVER THE PHONE LET'S GET ALL 3 OFF THE MARKET pic.twitter.com/05ewDNcAuY — Julia Lepidi (@JuliaRadio987) October 18, 2017

Which I did try, by the way.

But most importantly I got the dirt on what we wanted to know most. Following his latest single “Find You”, what can we expect off this new album and most importantly WHEN?

And will there be a track mirroring Demi‘s called “Yes We Should Ruin The Friendship That’s a Great Idea!”?

Following the news of his brother Joe’s recent engagement, Nick had some really sweet words:

“It’s incredible. I’m so happy for him. He seems so happy, and I love her I think she’s an amazing edition to our family. I’m so excited for them – yeah, I’m the third wheel now… for good.”