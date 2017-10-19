Boil, Water, Hack, iPhone, Twitter, Viral

Hack For Watching Boiling Water Goes Viral

(Source: Flickr/John Lodder)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — One of the most time consuming things while cooking is waiting for water to boil.

But apparently, we may not be alone in thinking that.

Twitter user Justin Hillister has blown the mind of the internet with his little “hack.”

Hillister uses Facetime on his iPhone to let him keep an eye on a boiling pot of water — without interrupting TV time.

Whoa.

giphy Hack For Watching Boiling Water Goes Viral

(Source: giphy)

Since standing up, walking to the kitchen and sitting back down is too tough,  we might have to try this hack.

Hillister’s tweet has gained over 115,000 likes and 47 retweets.

