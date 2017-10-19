Eminem, Big Sean Show Support For Pistons At Home Opener [VIDEO]

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — The Pistons’ downtown homecoming began with a surprise appearance by Eminem, who took hold of a mic and fired up the crowd just before tipoff on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

“Detroit, welcoming back for the first time in almost 40 years, to our city, to my city, to your city, make some noise for the Detroit Pistons. Let’s Go!” Eminem yelled, as he saluted the fans.

Yep, this happened. EMINEM delivered a message to the crowd at Opening Night at @LCArena_Detroit! pic.twitter.com/0TpB6KU5fz — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 19, 2017

Eminem wasn’t the only Detroit musician in the stands to witness the Piston defeat the Charlotte Hornets 102-90.

Rapper Big Sean was also spotted at the first home game of the season.