Big Sean, Eminem, Home Opener, Little Caesars Arena

Eminem, Big Sean Show Support For Pistons At Home Opener [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Big Sean, Detroit Pistons, Eminem, Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 18: A general view of the opening of the Inaugural NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets at the new Little Caesars Arena on October 18, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(AMP) — The Pistons’ downtown homecoming began with a surprise appearance by Eminem, who took hold of a mic and fired up the crowd just before tipoff on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

“Detroit, welcoming back for the first time in almost 40 years, to our city, to my city, to your city, make some noise for the Detroit Pistons. Let’s Go!” Eminem yelled, as he saluted the fans.

Eminem wasn’t the only Detroit musician in the stands to witness the Piston defeat the Charlotte Hornets 102-90.

Rapper Big Sean was also spotted at the first home game of the season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live