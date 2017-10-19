Detroit’s New Arcade Bar Opens Friday

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) — Looking for a way to play those classic video games? Look no further than Detroit’s new arcade bar.

“Ready Player One” will open on the corner of Brush and Fort streets Friday. It’s named after the science fiction novel.

According to Eater Detroit, there will be around 80 seats in the bar and will feature about 40 vintage machines — 30 arcade and 10 pinball — from the 1980s and 1990s. In addition they will have a Nintendo 64.

Instead of quarters, Eater reports the games will be operated with tokens that will be handed out with purchase of food and drink.