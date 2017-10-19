Demi Lovato Talks Struggles With Cocaine And Alcohol Addiction

Demi Lovato released an hour and a half documentary about her life via YouTube Tuesday, and she was beautifully transparent. In Simply Complicated Lovato talked about a lot of personal issues close to her, including her struggle with addiction.

In the documentary she mentions being 17 and with the Disney Channel when she first tried cocaine. She continues to talk about her struggles with being addicted to drugs and alcohol and how it made her unbearable to work with.

“I was either craving drugs or on drugs. I was not easy to work with… It’s embarrassing to look back at the person that I was,” she said.

At one point she gave some insight as to why she was so tempted with drugs, and that it had to do with her father’s addictions, “I guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over family.”

Remember her knock out that made headlines in 2010 after she punched her backup dancer? She revealed that the altercation happened after her back up dancer tattled on her for taking Adderall recreationally.

You can watch the full touching documentary here. It’s a bit NSFW, so be warned.