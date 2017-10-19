Demi Lovato Talks Struggles With Cocaine And Alcohol Addiction

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: 98 second scoop, Addiction, Demi Lovato, Drugs, jess' scoop, simply complicated
Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Demi Lovato released an hour and a half documentary about her life via YouTube Tuesday, and she was beautifully transparent. In Simply Complicated Lovato talked about a lot of personal issues close to her, including her struggle with addiction.

In the documentary she mentions being 17 and with the Disney Channel when she first tried cocaine. She continues to talk about her struggles with being addicted to drugs and alcohol and how it made her unbearable to work with.

“I was either craving drugs or on drugs. I was not easy to work with… It’s embarrassing to look back at the person that I was,” she said.

At one point she gave some insight as to why she was so tempted with drugs, and that it had to do with her father’s addictions, “I guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over family.”

Remember her knock out that made headlines in 2010 after she punched her backup dancer? She revealed that the altercation happened after her back up dancer tattled on her for taking Adderall recreationally.

You can watch the full touching documentary here. It’s a bit NSFW, so be warned.

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live