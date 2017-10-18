Selena Gomez Praises Demi Lovato’s ‘Simply Complicated’ Documentary

By Scott T. Sterling

Selena Gomez has reached out with a public show of support for Demi Lovato’ new documentary, Simply Complicated.

Gomez shared her support with a pair of comments on Lovato’s Instagram post sharing the doc (via EW).

“This was beautiful,” Gomez wrote. “I’m so happy for you. You always continue to be bold and real. I wish more people were like you.”

With a separate comment, Gomez simply stated, “Love you.”

As expected, fans of both pop stars responded excitedly at the display of love between the two who haven’t always been on the best of terms.

Proud to present… #SimplyComplicated. Watch the full documentary now on @YouTube!! Link is in my bio 💗

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

