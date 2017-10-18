Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti Announce Joint Tour Dates

Filed Under: Lil Uzi Vert, playboi carti
Photo: Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti are going on tour together.

Related: Lil Uzi Vert Shares 16 Cartoon Videos for ‘Love is Rage 2’ Album

According to The Fader, the 16*29 tour takes its name from a rumored but unconfirmed joint mixtape the two rappers are currently working on.

Regardless of the status of said mixtape, the tour dates are locked in and can be seen below. G Herbo and SOB x RBE have been tapped as opening acts.

It kicks off in Denver, CO, on Nov., 17, and runs through late December, ending in Boston, MA, Dec. 21.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale for most dates on October 19, with a general sale beginning on October 20.

11/17 – Denver, CO @ 1st Bank Center
11/18 – Albuquerque, NM @ ABQ Convention Center
11/21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
11/22 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
11/25 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
11/26 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
12/01 – Miami, FL @ The Wasco
12/02 – Orlando, FL @ Fairgrounds
12/04 – Charlotte, NC @ TBA*
12/06 – Springfield, IL @ Shrine Mosque
12/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
12/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth
12/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Pavilion
12/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
12/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/21 – Boston, MA @ HOB

*On sale October 31

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live