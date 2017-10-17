The Internet Is Shocked By What’s Under Hamburger Helper’s Iconic Glove

By Nathan Vicar

Just what does the Hamburger Helper glove mascot look on the inside?

You may have never wondered it before, but someone with a little extra free brain space asked the question on Twitter Saturday:

someone who is good at science please help which is the correct anatomy of hamburger helper pic.twitter.com/TRW1Ah8lod — BOOma Thurman (@soongrowtired) October 14, 2017

The Helper’s official account decided to chime in:

I cannot be defined by your so-called human standards — Helper (@helper) October 16, 2017

By Monday afternoon, the true answer was released and it shocked the internet:

What’s more terrifying is that the person has two left and two right hands. Mind blown!

the year is 2017

the humans have begun debating

the anatomy of

the hamburger helper mascot

are we doomed?

tune in next year — 🦊 (@riverkinn) October 17, 2017

Well thank you, Internet. You have ruined my sleep for the next month. #horror #hamburgerhelper https://t.co/cBrifiZTT2 — Carter Reid (@zombiejunky) October 17, 2017

“Lefty,” as the glove has been known ever since it (he? she?) was introduced in 1977 as a “talking, cute, red-nosed, puffy white-gloved hand with only three fingers and a thumb,” according to the General Mills blog. General Mills owns the brand, which rolled out nationally in 1971 and is now just called Helper.