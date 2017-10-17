The Internet Is Shocked By What’s Under Hamburger Helper’s Iconic Glove

By Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Just what does the Hamburger Helper glove mascot look on the inside?
You may have never wondered it before, but someone with a little extra free brain space asked the question on Twitter Saturday:
The Helper’s official account decided to chime in:
By Monday afternoon, the true answer was released and it shocked the internet:
What’s more terrifying is that the person has two left and two right hands. Mind blown!
“Lefty,” as the glove has been known ever since it (he? she?) was introduced in 1977 as a “talking, cute, red-nosed, puffy white-gloved hand with only three fingers and a thumb,” according to the General Mills blog. General Mills owns the brand, which rolled out nationally in 1971 and is now just called Helper.