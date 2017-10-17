Singer Claims Pussycat Dolls Was Prostitution Ring

Singer Claims Pussycat Dolls Was Prostitution Ring

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Kaya Jones attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

(98.7 AMP Radio) Singer Kaya Jones claims there was something “hush hush” about girl group Pussycat Dolls in its heyday.

Jones Tweeted the group was a prostitution ring where members were told to sleep with “whoever they say,” presumably powerful men, to benefit the group’s success. She added people tried to “drug” and “silence” her and her bandmates.

Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin disputed the claim, issuing a statement that says “Kaya Jones was never a member of the Pussycat Dolls, but simply a Pussycat reject who’s looking for her 15 minutes of fame. I am shocked with the allegations Ms. Jones has stated and they are nothing more than disgusting, ridiculous lies.”

While no one else from the group is speaking up, Jones, 33, stands by her claim. “How bad was it? People ask-bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, band mates and a $13 million record deal. We knew we were going to no.1.”

