Niall Horan Previews ‘Flicker’ Via Twitter

Filed Under: Niall Horan, One Direction
Photo: David Needleman

By Robyn Collins

As Niall Horan prepares for the release of his debut album, Flicker, this Friday, Oct. 20, he has been teasing fans with a taste of what is to come.

Related: Niall Horan Teases Short Film on the Making of ‘Flicker’

Horan shared short previews of the tracks “Fire Away,” “On The Loose,” and the album’s title track via his official Twitter account.

Check out all the previews from the former One Direction singer below.

 

 

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live