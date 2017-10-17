McDonald’s Adds Smartphone Lockers

(AMP) — We all need a break from our smartphones.

Since nothing ruins lunchtime or dinnertime conversations more than cell phones, McDonald’s thinks it has a way to combat our modern addiction.

The fast food chain has introduced mobile phone lockers to encourage diners to take a break from the virtual world and have a real conversation over meals.

The bad news: It’s in Singapore.

It’s part of a movement called “Phone off. Fun on.”

The burger giant installed 100 transparent lockers to encourage customers to talk and interact with each other while eating.

McDonald’s surveyed over 300 parents. The majority said they use their phones during meal time.

Although the campaign primarily targets families, the service is free for anyone to use.

McDonald’s is awaiting feedback at the Singapore location before deciding whether to expand the service to the United States and other outlets.