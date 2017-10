By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Facebook just acquired popular new teen app called tbh.

The app is named after the acronym frequently used in texts, “to be honest.”

It allows teens to participate in anonymous polls and give positive feedback to friends.

The company says that the app is designed for people who are 13 and older and over 5 million people have downloaded the iOS app in just the past few weeks.

Facebook says tbh’s four co-creators will join Facebook’s headquarters.