Wiz Khalifa Announces New Mixtape ‘Laugh Now, Fly Later’

By Annie Reuter

Wiz Khalifa fans anxious for new music are in luck. A mixtape is coming next month and a new full-length studio album is on the way.

On Sunday (Oct. 15), Khalifa posted that the mixtape will be called Laugh Now, Fly Later and it will come out November 10.

Khalifa tweeted the news in response to questions from two fans about the status of his new music, and after he previewed snippets of some upcoming tracks. The mixtape will be released ahead of his Rolling Papers 2 album, due to drop in the coming months.