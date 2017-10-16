What’s the Song in the New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer?

By Scott T. Sterling

An exciting new full-length trailer has dropped for the upcoming Black Panther movie based on the famous Marvel comic, and it arrives with an appropriately special piece of music.

The eye-popping clip features an instrumental version of rapper Vince Staples’ song, “BagBak.” As the video progresses, the track evolves to incorporate parts from Gil Scott-Heron’s politically-charged 1970 classic, “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.”

The music makes for an ideal soundtrack to the nonstop onscreen action.

Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Anglea Bassett, Forrest Whitaker and more is slated to hit the big screen on February 16, 2018.