Kendrick Lamar Contrasts Donald Trump and Barack Obama

Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Kendrick Lamar sees Donald Trump and Barack Obama very differently.

During a new interview with British magazine i-D, the rapper struggled to explain how President Trump’s election became a reality.

Related: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble.’ Gets a Skrillex Remix

“We all are baffled,” he said. “It is something that completely disregards our moral compass.”

Lamar went on to contrast Trump to our previous president Barak Obama, who the rapper is friendly with.

“The key differences [between Obama and Trump] are morals, dignity, principles, common sense,” he said. “How can you follow someone who doesn’t know how to approach someone or speak to them kindly and with compassion and sensitivity? It’s just building up the fire in me. It builds the fire for me to keep pushing as hard as I want to push.”

 

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live