Eminem’s ‘8 Mile’ To Have Special Detroit Showing To Mark Anniversary

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(AMP) — Next month will mark the 15th Anniversary of Eminem’s “8 Mile” movie.

To celebrate, Eminem’s Shady Records will be hosting a special screening of the movie on Nov. 8 at Detroit’s Bel Air Luxury Cinema.

Bel Air also hosted the movie’s Detroit premiere in November 2002.

The “8 Mile” showing will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Bel Air, 10100 E. 8 Mile, Detroit. Tickets are $8 and go on sale at noon Wednesday at ShadyRecords.com and the Bel Air website.

All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit The Verses Project, which is a branch of the Community Music School (CMS) – Detroit. Money will also be raised that night with a special “8 Mile” concession package.

Shady Records will also be offering special “8 Mile”-inspired merchandise, available on their site next month.

The movie, set in 1995 Detroit, stars Eminem as Jimmy (B-Rabbit) Smith who is trying to launch a career in hip-hop.

Eminem won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself.”