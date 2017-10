While bike riding in London earlier today, Ed Sheeran was struck by a car and rushed to the hospital. He then took to Instagram to give fans an update:

Ive had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Sheeran is currently in the middle of a worldwide tour, and with the way he plays shows, it seems like he may not be able to finish with a broken arm. More updates to come.

We’re just glad our #GingerJesus is safe!

Follow us for more scoop stories: @RatAndPuffShow