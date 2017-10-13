The Final Stranger Things 2 Trailer Is Here!!!!

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: 98 second scoop, jess' scoop, Rat And Puff Show, Stranger Things, stranger things 2, Trailer

Stranger Thing’s was Netflix’s psychological thriller that grew up to be the bloody prom queen and season 2 is right around the corner. Obviously, October’s Friday the 13th is the best day to release the final trailer before the season is released on October 27th. Check it out.

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.
Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!

Listen Live