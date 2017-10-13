Pet Friendly Brewery Opening In Detroit This Month

What’s the opposite of “I can’t even…” because we’re feeling it.

The Eastern Market can expect a new neighbor this month, with a lot of furry friends too. The Easter Market Brewing Company is set to open on October 20th and is located near Shed 2 in the Eastern Market district of Detroit. The bar is going to be pet-friendly and will have 20 taps available and a patio bar. No food will be served but the brewery has partnered with the Elephant Shack food truck which will be set up outside of the main entrance.

Find more information about the brewery here, and in the meantime, start teaching Spot all the tricks to beer pong.