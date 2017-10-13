Pet Friendly Brewery Opening In Detroit This Month

By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: 98 second scoop, Brewery, Detroit, Eastern Market, eastern market brewing company, jess' scoop, Rat And Puff
iStock

What’s the opposite of “I can’t even…” because we’re feeling it.

The Eastern Market can expect a new neighbor this month, with a lot of furry friends too. The Easter Market Brewing Company is set to open on October 20th and is located near Shed 2 in the Eastern Market district of Detroit. The bar is going to be pet-friendly and will have 20 taps available and a patio bar. No food will be served but the brewery has partnered with the Elephant Shack food truck which will be set up outside of the main entrance.

Find more information about the brewery here, and in the meantime, start teaching Spot all the tricks to beer pong.

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live