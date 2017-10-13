Lil Uzi Vert Shares 15 Cartoon Videos for ‘Luv is Rage 2’ Album

Filed Under: Lil Uzi Vert

By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Uzi Vert fans are in for quite the animated treat.

Related: Lil Uzi Vert Reveals ‘XO Tour Llif3’ Video

The rapper has shared no less than 15 new cartoon videos, one for almost every track on his most recent release, Luv is Rage 2. The only song not to get the animation treatment is his biggest hit, “XO Tour Llif3.”

The surreal and often abstract videos (he calls them “official visualizers”) are a visual treat, so dig into the playlist, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live