James Corden Tries to Steal Usher’s ‘Sexiest Male Vocalist’ Crown

Actor Luke Evans threw his hat in the ring, too.
By Hayden Wright

On last night’s Late Late Show, James Corden made the claim that he’s the sexiest male vocalist alive: “I believe I’ve got a sensualness and a sexuality in my voice” the host said, before Usher appeared onstage to cheers.

“Well, I’m alive,” Usher said. “Let’s be honest: when people imagine smooth, sensual, sexual, soulful voices, you know, are they gonna picture a guy like you or do they think of a guy like me…Usher?”

In typical Late Late Show style, the argument was settled with a sing-off. First, Corden performed K-Ci & JoJo’s “All My Life,” backed by an a cappella group. Corden got very close to Usher’s face and the singer quipped: “Somebody get this guy a Tic-Tac.”

Next it was Usher’s turn and he chose Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me” to defend the sexiest-vocalist crown. Actor Luke Evans crashed the stage to tell Usher and Corden that their efforts didn’t impress him much. He then launched into a rendition of “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Watch the three-way race for sexiest male vocalist here:

