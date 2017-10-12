Breaking Bad, House, New Mexico, Pizza, Fence, Build

See What Owners Of ‘Breaking Bad’ House Are Doing To Protect Their Home

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - SEPTEMBER 01: A view of the home used for the White residence in television series "Breaking Bad" seen on September 01, 2013 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "Breaking Bad" fans from all over the world have traveled to Albuquerque to view Walter and Skylar White's fictional home. The owners of the home have reported counting over 400 visitors a day pacing the street outside of their home. (Photo by Steve Snowden/Getty Images)

(AMP) — If you thought “Rick and Morty” fandom was bad, check this out.

The owners of the “Breaking Bad” house are kindly asking fans to stop throwing pizzas onto their roof.

As you may recall, during the third season of AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” Walter White (Bryan Cranston) brings a pizza home for his family, only to find that wife Skylar (Anna Gunn) has locked him out after discovering his extracurricular activities.

Out of anger, the teacher-turned-meth kingpin chucks the pizza onto the roof.

The real residents at the White family house told KOB that they are erecting a 6-foot-high wrought iron fence around the house to keep unruly fans who come to, among other things, throw a commemorative pizza on the roof.

The daughter of the house’s owner told KOB, “We feel like we can’t leave because when we do, something happens and that’s ridiculous.”

On the “Better Call Saul Insider” podcast, creator Vince Gilligan even told fans to stop recreating the scene.

“There is nothing funny or original or cool about throwing pizza on this lady’s roof,” he said. “You’re not the first.”

