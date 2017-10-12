Katy Perry Helps Fan Propose Onstage

Filed Under: Katy Perry
Photo: Rich Fury / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Katy Perry made the most of National Coming Out Day 2017 (Oct. 11) by welcoming two women onstage during a New York concert for a romantic (and very public) marriage proposal.

Related: Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

Perry was performing at the Barclays Arena in Brooklyn on her current Witness tour when she stopped the show and called couple Katy and Becky from the audience.

The singer set the couple up by asking Katy to wish upon a star that was part of her elaborate stage production. The fan shocked and surprised her girlfriend Becky by getting down on one knee and popping the big question.

Happily, Becky said yes, much to the crowd and Perry’s delight.

Watch fan footage of the proposal, which contains some profanity by an enthusiastic concertgoer, now at Radio.com.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live