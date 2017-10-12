Is It OK to Regift Funeral Flowers?

Is it okay to re-gift flowers to someone that a funeral home is getting rid of?

Sure, flowers have always been a sentimental way to wish someone well in tough times, exciting times, or celebration. Whatever the case, they say “I’m thinking of you” and are usually well received. But for Christine from Livonia, she’s not sure what to think when her man brings them home.

Hi Julia,

I’m writing to ask you and your listeners for advice. My boyfriend and I have been together for about two years. He works at his uncle’s funeral home in our area, and as we all know, at funerals there are flowers. Most often, the parlor will just end up throwing away several arrangements that are delivered there because the family is either overwhelmed with them already or too grief-stricken to remember to bring them home. So now, for every birthday, Sweetest Day, Valentines Day, and Anniversary in addition to my gift, I get an arrangement that has been left over from the funeral home. And don’t get me wrong, they’re beautiful and I love flowers… but it REALLY weirds me out. I’ve already told him I don’t feel right receiving them but he insists they’d just go in the trash if not. So now, instead of looking at the flowers and thinking of my boyfriend picking them out for me… I think of who they were supposed to go to and why and frankly it bums me out. Is this wrong of me? Or is it poor etiquette to re-gift funeral flowers? It’s not the only gift he gives me, so that’s not the issue… but he says all the guys at the parlor bring them to their wives. Is this bad JuJu?

Christine

When I initially read the subject line I thought NOPE. Flowers are nice to receive, or take home. I’ve been given several centerpieces from weddings and showers that I’ve happily displayed but this is just weird to me.

Your thoughts?