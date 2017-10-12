Are Drake And Bella Hadid Dating?

Bella Hadid celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend in New York City. She went out with a few close friends and didn’t pay or plan for a thing… Drake did.

Let’s be real here, that’s a TOTAL boyfriend move. So it makes absolute sense that our heads are spinning at the idea of this gesture – are they a new couple?!

First, how awkward. Drake’s prodigy, The Weeknd, dated Hadid for two years. Drake wouldn’t do that to one of his homies, would he?

Second, Drake is 30 years old – that’s a solid 9 years on Hadid. Drake’s last girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, is 18 years older than him. So, maybe he’s just confused on what his type is.

But Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, shut dating rumors down during an interview saying, “Are you kidding? I mean, they’re friends!”

So I guess our final question is this: did Drake just get friend zoned again?! Ouch.

Follow us for more scoop stories: @RatAndPuffShow