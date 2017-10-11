Taylor Swift to Launch ‘The Swift Life’ App

Taylor Swift is launching The Swift Life, a new mobile app for her fans.

Swift has partnered with game developer Glu, who is also responsible for Katy Perry Pop, Britney Spears: American Dream, Nicki Minaj: The Empire, and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood (via The Verge).

A description on Swift’s YouTube channel says the app is, “a creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other… and Taylor!”

“I think you guys are really going to like this,” Swift says in a promotional video. “I mean, I hope. It would be preferable if you did.”

The app is scheduled for a late 2017 release. Check out a preview video below.

