(AMP) — The streaming war has intensified.

Hulu said it will offer the first year streaming service for $5.99 a month to new customers. Their per-month rate regularly costs $7.99 a month.

According to the service, the rate is being offered for a limited time.

Coincidentally, Hulu’s announcement comes a week after Netflix announced it’s raising it’s prices.

Hulu is riding the momentum of its Emmy wins for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Shows from ABC, NBC, and Fox are featured on Hulu.